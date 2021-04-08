Queens senator launches Earth Day poster contest for K-6 students – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris is hosting his annual Earth Day celebration with a poster contest for school students in grades K-6.

Gianaris invites students to submit entries — whether it’s an essay, poetry or other artwork — for the contest via his Senate website at gianaris.nysenate.gov. Submissions must be made no later than Monday, April 19, ahead of this year’s Earth Day on Thursday, April 22.

The contest is meant to encourage children to develop awareness of environmental issues, with this year’s theme set as “Reduce, Reuse and Recycle.”

“Protecting our environment for the next generation is critical, and it’s best to involve them in raising awareness,” Gianaris said. “The New York Senate is proud to take a stand against climate change and I want the young people of western Queens to dive into these challenges firsthand and learn about building a more sustainable future.”

The Senate wants to emphasize the importance of recycling and waste reduction, encourage an exchange of ideas among schools, children and adults, as well as stimulate creative thinking about solutions to problems concerning the issue.

The winning posters will be displayed online, and all participants will receive a certificate signed by Gianaris.

The senator represents District 12, which encompasses western Queens neighborhoods of Astoria, Long Island City, Sunnyside and parts of Woodside, Maspeth, Ridgewood and Woodhaven.