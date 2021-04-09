Temporary vaccine pop-up site opens at Queens College this weekend – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Queens College will host a temporary COVID-19 vaccine pop-up site on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11.

The site will be in the Student Union building at Queens College, located at 152-45 Melbourne Ave. in Flushing, and will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The vaccines will be distributed by Somos Community Care, and appointments are required. Individuals who are interested in setting up an appointment can sign up at www.somosvaccinations.com or call 1-833-SOMOSNY (1-833-766-6769).

All New Yorkers ages 16 and older are now eligible for the vaccine, along with all previously eligible residents. For a full list of eligibility requirements, visit the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene’s COVID Vaccine Eligibility site.

Assemblywoman Nily Rozic applauded the new site at Queens College.

“Through extensive conversations with President Frank Wu, I know Queens College has been ready to serve our community as a vaccination site for quite some time and I am pleased that they have finally been selected to offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” Rozic said. “Now hundreds of Queens residents will be able to get vaccinated quickly.”

Congresswoman Grace Meng also welcomed the new site after discussing the possible location with officials.

“I thank our partners in New York State government, the college, and our local partners for making this happen,” Meng said. “We’re one step closer to getting all our neighbors vaccinated, and I continue my call for more vaccination sites, particularly permanent sites, to be established in my congressional district so that the vaccine is easily accessible to all of my constituents.”

New York City has administered more than 4.7 million vaccines as of Thursday, April 8. Mayor Bill de Blasio believes the city is nearing his administration’s goal of reaching 5 million New Yorkers by June.

Eligible New Yorkers may search for appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine by calling 877-829-4692 or by visiting www.nyc.gov/VaccineFinder.