Winning Take-5 ticket sold at Bayside convenience store – QNS.com
Winning Take-5 ticket sold at Bayside convenience store

Queens lottery players continued to win big this week.

A winning Take-5 lottery ticket, worth $32,113, was sold at a Bayside convenience store and selected for the Tuesday, April 6, drawing, the New York Lottery announced.

It’s the second big win for a Take-5 player in Queens in the past week.

Tuesday’s winning ticket was purchased at GN Convenience Store LLC, located at 207-14 Northern Blvd., according to the New York Lottery. A second winner was also selected for the Tuesday drawing – a person who purchased a ticket at Washington Coffee & News in Brooklyn.

On Sunday, April 4, a winning Take-5 ticket worth over $55,000 was purchased at a Howard Beach store.

Take-5 numbers are drawn every night at 10:30 p.m. Winning ticket holders have up to a year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

