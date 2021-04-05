Winning lottery ticket worth over $55,000 sold in Howard Beach – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A winning Take-5 lottery ticket worth $55,105 was sold in Howard Beach on Sunday, the New York Lottery announced on Monday.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Lindenwood Village strip center, located at 82-31 153rd Ave., and selected during the April 4 drawing.

Take-5 drawings are televised every day at 10:30 p.m., when five numbers between one and 39 are selected.

The winning ticket holder has up to one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

Last month, a winning ticket worth $62,120 was purchased at 99C Plus & Deli Grocery in Queens Village.

The New York lottery contributed $3.38 billion in fiscal year 2019-2020 to help support education in New York state. It continues to be North America’s most profitable lottery.