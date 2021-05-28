Driver fatally strikes elderly woman in Bayside

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

An elderly Bayside woman died just two days after a reckless driver struck her at a local intersection in broad daylight.

On Sunday, May 23 at around 3:20 p.m., police responded to the scene of the collision and learned that a 43-year-old woman had hit 82-year-old Lopamudra Desai at the intersection of Corporal Kennedy Street and 43rd Avenue. Police found Desai — who lived mere blocks away from the crash — lying in the street with head and body trauma.

Upon further investigation, the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad reported that the driver was traveling south on Corporal Kennedy Street and “came to a stop at the four-way intersection.” The driver then proceeded to make a left turn onto 43rd Avenue at the same time that Desai was in the crosswalk.

Desai fell to the ground and struck her head on the pavement following the impact. EMS personnel responded to the scene and brought Desai to NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens, where she succumbed to her injuries on May 25.

Police said that the driver remained at the scene but no arrests were made. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.