Motorist fatally strikes man who was running across the Grand Central Parkway: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A man died after he was struck by a motorist as he was running across the Grand Central Parkway near Roosevelt Avenue, according to authorities.

Police say the man was struck by a Volkswagen Jetta that was driven by a 20-year-old man a little after 11:30 p.m. on Friday, May 14.

The incident happened within the confines of the 110th Precinct, which covers Corona and Elmhurst.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the man who was struck lying unconscious in the roadway with severe body trauma. EMS responded to the incident and transported the man to the New York-Presbyterian Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Further investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squat found the deceased man had been running across the Grand Central Parkway on the westbound lane of traffic before he was struck by the car.

The man has not yet been identified, pending proper family notification, according to police. The driver remained on the scene when police arrived.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.