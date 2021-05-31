Chain link fences now required after two years of stalled construction across NYC

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The City Council passed legislation on May 27 that would require all contractors to replace wooden barriers with chain link fences after two years of stalled construction.

This bill was unanimously passed and would go into effect in the coming months if Mayor Bill de Blasio signs it into law. If the bill becomes law, developers would be responsible for replacing the fence or face a penalty of up to $10,000.

Queens Councilman Robert Holden introduced the bill due to concerns in his district, which includes Glendale, Maspeth, Middle Village, Ridgewood, Woodhaven and Woodside.

“There are a host of reasons why construction sites get stalled,” said Holden. “However, the community is left with these unsightly wooden walls. So my bill is common sense.”

According to Holden, wooden walls are not only an eye-sore from deterioration and graffiti, but they’re dangerous in high winds.

“When you see graffiti that attracts litter and more undesirables and crime,” said Holden. “It has a huge negative impact on the block and certainly on the neighborhood.”

Paul Kerzner of the Ridgewood Property Owners and Civic Association said the bill is a “no-brainer.”

“If you have construction site and you have panels, they’re going to be full of graffiti and subject to being knocked down and people getting hurt,” said Kerzner. “Who would be opposed to something like this?”