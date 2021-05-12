College Point to host car parade for Memorial Day 2021

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The annual College Point Memorial Day celebration will look a bit different this year as New York City continues its reopening plan following COVID-19’s gradual decline.

Last week, the College Point parade committee announced a car parade to mark the national holiday. On Sunday, May 30, at 2 p.m., community members are invited to travel down College Point Boulevard to honor fallen service men and women.

This is the second consecutive year that the annual parade has been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions. In 2020, the community organized a virtual wreath-laying ceremony as part of a larger, Queens-wide ceremony hosted by then-Acting Borough President Sharon Lee and Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.