College Point to host car parade for Memorial Day 2021

The annual College Point Memorial Day celebration will look a bit different this year as New York City continues its reopening plan following COVID-19’s gradual decline.
Last week, the College Point parade committee announced a car parade to mark the national holiday. On Sunday, May 30, at 2 p.m., community members are invited to travel down College Point Boulevard to honor fallen service men and women.
This is the second consecutive year that the annual parade has been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions. In 2020, the community organized a virtual wreath-laying ceremony as part of a larger, Queens-wide ceremony hosted by then-Acting Borough President Sharon Lee and Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.
According to organizers, parade participants will line up on 28th Street and will make their way down College Point Boulevard to MacNeil Park. Attendees are encouraged to decorate their vehicles and bring flags. Those who do not drive are asked to line up along College Point Boulevard to show support.
The car parade will be led by a trolley donated by the Poppenhusen Institute.
Early Memorial Day remembrances in the United States were documented in the late 1860s after the end of the Civil War. Originally known as “Decoration Day,” it became an official federal holiday in 1971 and traditionally marks the unofficial start of summer.
Visit Facebook and Twitter or reach out to Chairperson Jennifer Shannon or Co-Chairperson Henry Wick at 929-356-4344 to learn more about the car parade.