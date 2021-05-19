Cops seek group of men in series of Jackson Heights robberies

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police are searching for a group of men in connection with a series of robberies in Jackson Heights.

According to the NYPD, there have been three separate incidents regarding a group of men attacking and stealing from other individuals in April.

In the first incident on April 27, police say that a 25-year-old man was in front of 76-19 Roosevelt Ave. at about 11 p.m. when he was approached by six men who punched him in the face and snatched his wallet, which had the victim’s ID and $1,000, according to police. The unidentified men then fled on foot.

The 25-year-old had a bruise on his head and was transported to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition, according to authorities.

The second incident occurred on April 29, when two men approached a 43-year-old man sleeping on a bench in front of 82-20 37th Ave. at about 1 a.m. and started to go through his pockets, according to police. When the victim woke up, the two men punched him in his head and threatened him with a knife, according to authorities.

The two men took the 43-year-old man’s iPhone 11 and $700 before leaving the scene, according to police. The victim had pain to the back of his head but refused medical attention.

In another incident on April 29, a 60-year-old man was in front of 78-14 Roosevelt Ave. when he was approached by three men who punched and kicked him multiple times, according to police. They then took his wallet, which had his ID and $120, before leaving the scene, police say.

The 60-year-old refused medical attention.

Police released surveillance video, showing three men in the vicinity of 79-18 Roosevelt Ave. shortly after the last incident.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.