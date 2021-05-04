Cops seek man who snatched safe from Glendale home

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police are on the lookout for the thief who nabbed a safe from inside a home in Glendale over the weekend.

According to the authorities, an unidentified man broke into a home located near 60th Place and Grove Street, around 6 p.m., on Saturday, May 1.

Getting in the home through a basement window, the man found a safe, which had around $3,000 inside it, cops said.

Grabbing the safe, the man fled the home in an unknown direction.

As part of their investigation, police recovered surveillance footage of the suspect from around the time and location of the burglary.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.