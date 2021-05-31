Detectives probe deadly shooting at East Elmhurst home

Police provided few details regarding the deadly shooting of a man at an East Elmhurst home on Sunday night, May 30.

Law enforcement sources said the homicide happened at about 11:38 p.m. at a home on 94th Street near 30th Avenue.

Officers from the 115th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call, found the unidentified male victim inside the residence with gunshot wounds to his chest and neck.

EMS units rushed the victim to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld the victim’s identity, pending family notification.

At this point in the ongoing investigation, police did not have details about the circumstances leading up to the shooting, or a possible motive. Detectives were also working on obtaining a description of the shooter.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.