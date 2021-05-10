Fight against food insecurity continues with distribution event in Corona

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

In the ongoing effort to combat food insecurity in neighborhoods disproportionately impacted during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Councilman Francisco Moya teamed up with NAACP Corona-East Elmhurst, the Met Council and volunteers to distribute food boxes to families at the Malcolm X Day Care Center in Corona on Friday, May 7.

In addition to the fresh vegetables, fruit and poultry, families also received masks, hand sanitizers and information on where to get vaccinated in the district, where fewer people have received the inoculations to fight off the virus than most other neighborhoods across the five boroughs.

“We are not out of the pandemic and many New Yorkers are just getting back on their feet or are still struggling,” Moya said. “We need to ensure that as we work towards recovery, we alleviate some of the burdens families continue to face by ensuring they are able to put food on the table. I am honored to represent a district that counts with tireless leaders like George Dixon and to partner with NAACP Corona-East Elmhurst and Mets Council to bring support for the communities that were hardest hit by COVID.”

Moya has doubled down on tackling food insecurity since the pandemic struck over a year ago, funding pantries providing access to food to hundreds of families each week including First Baptist Church, Elmcor, Mt.Olivet Gospel Church, St. Mark AME Church/The Voice of Hagar and Mount Horeb Baptist Church food kitchen.

“The Corona-East Elmhurst Branch of NAACP is committed to helping the community,” Dixon said. “It was our pleasure to partner with Councilman Francisco Moya in providing much-needed food and safety supplies to the families at the Malcolm X Early Childhood Educational Center. We look forward to continuing the relationship in support of our community.”

Moya has also designated funding for City Meals on Wheels and Met Council, to ensure families and older New Yorkers have access to food, and partnered with Hispanic Federation, to keep local restaurants operating and provide the community with hot meals.

“Met Council is proud to work with Council Member Moya today and always,” Met Council CEO David Greenfield said. “He is a tireless advocate for his constituents and the people of Queens and he recognizes the terrible crisis of hunger in our city must be a priority as we rebuild. The hardest-hit neighborhoods of New York City face a long road to recovery and we must be there to provide for them. Met Council and leaders like Council Member Moya will continue to work to ensure the struggling families of Queens will have food on their tables and support from their communities.”