Quantcast
Flushing

Man killed in car crash on Parsons Boulevard in Flushing: NYPD

Angélica AcevedoBy
0
comments
Posted on
Photo via Google Maps

A man died following a car crash on Parsons Boulevard in Flushing Monday morning, according to police.

Police responded to a 911 call regarding a car crash at 142-50 32nd Ave., at about 6:46 a.m. on Monday, May 24. When officers arrived at the scene, they saw a 58-year-old man, later identified as Li Ren, with trauma to his body, according to police.

EMS responded to the scene and transported Ren to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A preliminary investigation determined that Ren was traveling northbound on Parsons Boulevard and attempted to turn westbound on 32nd Avenue toward the intersection, when he was struck by a 66-year-old man driving a 2013 Dodge Ram, who was traveling southbound on Parsons Boulevard, according to authorities.

The NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating the incident. No arrests have been made.

About the Author

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest News

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

Related Articles

More from Around New York