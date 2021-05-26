Man killed in car crash on Parsons Boulevard in Flushing: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A man died following a car crash on Parsons Boulevard in Flushing Monday morning, according to police.

Police responded to a 911 call regarding a car crash at 142-50 32nd Ave., at about 6:46 a.m. on Monday, May 24. When officers arrived at the scene, they saw a 58-year-old man, later identified as Li Ren, with trauma to his body, according to police.

EMS responded to the scene and transported Ren to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A preliminary investigation determined that Ren was traveling northbound on Parsons Boulevard and attempted to turn westbound on 32nd Avenue toward the intersection, when he was struck by a 66-year-old man driving a 2013 Dodge Ram, who was traveling southbound on Parsons Boulevard, according to authorities.

The NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating the incident. No arrests have been made.