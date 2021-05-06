Op-Ed: Why I’m running for City Council

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

District 30 is a great place to live and I am happy to have grown up surrounded by working-class families who support one another. Raised by the hardest-working mom in Maspeth, I was able to have my slice of suburban life while enjoying all that New York City has to offer. There is no denying, however, that we have clear divisions in this district that lead to inequality for our low-income and immigrant neighbors. Policies that have been in place for years with little regard for the marginalized communities who have been historically under-serviced due to gerrymandering and a lack of representation in our elected leadership.

If you asked me just a few years ago, I never thought government was a space I could enter, especially as the son of undocumented parents. It just didn’t seem like an option for me. I was actually interested in becoming a forensic scientist when I experienced the most horrifying moment of my life — one that has led me to this point of vying to be your City Council member: When I was younger, my mother was faced with the threat of an unjust deportation. I can tell you with the utmost sincerity I have never felt more afraid in my entire life. The thought of having my mom, the most important person in my life, taken away from me was a fear I never want to experience again.

I ask you, in those difficult moments, who should someone like me turn to? The councilman who sees me as an “alien” and wants ICE in our courtrooms? It was then that I decided to channel my feelings of helplessness into a life of public service. I wanted to ensure that families like mine in District 30 never felt the way I did, abandoned by their government with no one to turn to.

Becoming a public servant has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. I finished my studies and began to immerse myself in a life dedicated to ensuring the policies and laws that are in place truly protect everyday working-class people, regardless of how they look. I am proud to have worked within the City Council and to have been a part of the dual-language Pre-K and 3-K for All expansion program. I am also proud to have supported refugees and asylees from all backgrounds and creeds as they sought residency, citizenship and access to higher education. Additionally, I am proud of the campaign we have established, rooted in inclusivity and people-power to create a more just and equitable District 30. Just as my campaign was beginning, COVID-19 demonstrated to all of us that in order to survive we needed to act as a community and to look out for one another. Throughout the pandemic, community members, local organizations, and even my team and I helped people with food accessibility and legal support to mitigate housing insecurity, and we continue to call our neighbors and ask if they need our assistance.

In the last couple of years we’ve seen how issues like policing or housing our homeless neighbors can be used to sow division in District 30. When we needed real solutions, our elected leaders turned to fearmongering rather than providing the help that we entrusted them to produce. Yet as we recover from COVID-19, we now have the opportunity to make District 30 a place where all of our residents feel safe, welcome and supported. This will not be easy but it starts by demanding better leadership that is focused on unity, not division.

This is a diverse district and the sooner our leaders acknowledge that diversity is a strength rather than a weakness, we can begin to see real progress for all District 30 residents. That is what I believe to be true and have dedicated my adult life to fulfilling. The only way to achieve this vision is with you by my side in both June and November. I know we will be there in the end and I am grateful beyond words to have your continued support. With that said, let’s go win this thing!

***

Editor’s note: The following is the op-ed in Spanish.

El Distrito 30 es un gran lugar para vivir y estoy feliz de haber crecido rodeado de familias de clase trabajadora que se apoyan mutuamente. Criado por la madre más trabajadora de Maspeth, pude tener mi parte de la vida suburbana mientras disfrutaba de todo lo que la ciudad de Nueva York tiene para ofrecer. No se puede negar, sin embargo, que tenemos claras divisiones en este distrito que conducen a la desigualdad para nuestros vecinos inmigrantes y de bajos ingresos. Leyes que han estado vigentes durante años con poca consideración por las comunidades marginadas que históricamente han sido mal atendidas debido a la manipulación y la falta de representación en nuestro liderazgo electo.

Si me preguntaste hace unos años, nunca pensé que el gobierno fuera un espacio al que pudiera entrar, especialmente como hijo de padres indocumentados. Simplemente no parecía una opción para mí. De hecho, estaba interesado en convertirme en científico forense cuando pase por el momento más horrible de mi vida, uno que me ha llevado a este punto de postularme para ser su concejal: cuando yo era más joven, mi madre se enfrentó a la amenaza de una deportación injusta. Puedo decirte con la mayor sinceridad que nunca en toda mi vida había sentido más miedo. La idea de que me quitaran a mi mamá, la persona más importante de mi vida, era un miedo que no quiero volver a sentir nunca más.

Te pregunto, en esos momentos difíciles, ¿a quién debería acudir alguien como yo? ¿El concejal que me ve como un “extranjero” y quiere ICE en nuestras salas de audiencias? Fue en ese momento que decidí canalizar mis sentimientos de impotencia hacia una vida de servicio público. Quería asegurarme de que familias como la mía en el Distrito 30 nunca se sintieran como yo, abandonadas por su gobierno sin nadie a quien acudir.

Convertirme en servidor público ha sido una de las experiencias más gratificantes de mi vida. Terminé mis estudios y comencé a sumergirme en una vida dedicada a garantizar que las políticas y leyes vigentes protejan verdaderamente a la gente de la clase trabajadora, independientemente de su apariencia. Estoy orgulloso de haber trabajado en el Concejo Municipal y de haber sido parte del programa de expansión de Pre-Kínder y 3 K para Todos en dos idiomas. También me enorgullece haber apoyado a refugiados y asilados de todos los orígenes y credos en su búsqueda de residencia, ciudadanía y acceso a programas de educación. Además, estoy orgulloso de la campaña que hemos establecido, basada en la inclusión y el poder de las personas para crear un Distrito 30 más justo y equitativo. Justo cuando comenzaba mi campaña, COVID-19 nos demostró a todos que para sobrevivir debemos actuar como una comunidad y cuidarnos unos a otros. Durante la pandemia, mi equipo y yo ayudamos a las personas con acceso a los alimentos y apoyo legal para mitigar la inseguridad de la vivienda, y seguimos llamando a nuestros vecinos para preguntarles si necesitan nuestra ayuda.

En los últimos años, hemos visto cómo cuestiones como la vigilancia o la vivienda de nuestros vecinos sin hogar se pueden utilizar para sembrar la división en el Distrito 30. Cuando necesitábamos soluciones reales, nuestros líderes electos recurrieron a la propaganda del miedo en lugar de brindar la ayuda que confiamos ellos para producir. Sin embargo, a medida que nos recuperamos del COVID-19, ahora tenemos la oportunidad de hacer del Distrito 30 un lugar donde todos nuestros residentes se sientan seguros, bienvenidos y apoyados. Esto no será fácil, pero comienza por exigir un mejor liderazgo que se centre en la unidad, no en la división.

Este es un distrito diverso y cuanto antes nuestros líderes reconozcan que la diversidad es una fortaleza en lugar de una debilidad, podremos comenzar a ver un progreso real para todos los residentes del Distrito 30. Eso es lo que creo que es verdad y he dedicado mi vida adulta a cumplir. La única forma de lograr esta visión es contigo a mi lado tanto en junio como en noviembre. Sé que estaremos allí al final y estoy agradecido más allá de las palabras por contar con su apoyo continuo. Dicho esto, ¡ganemos esta cosa!

Juan Ardila is a candidate for City Council in District 30.