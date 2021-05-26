Police searching for person allegedly tagging dozens of cars with anarchy symbol in Astoria

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police are looking for someone they say is responsible for tagging dozens of cars in Astoria with a widely known red anarchist symbol.

According to police, there have been four different instances of the tagging — a red “A” with a circle or without a circle — in the last three months. On March 26, an unknown individual spray painted 20 cars around 8:30 and 10 a.m., on 35 Street between 31st Avenue and Broadway, police said.

Then, on May 18 at about 4 and 9 a.m., cars were spray painted with the symbol on 27 Street between 23rd Avenue and Ditmars Boulevard. The following day, on May 19, 17 cars on 33 Street between 23rd Avenue and Ditmars Boulevard were spray painted around 9 and 11:45 a.m., authorities said.

The last reported instance of the tagging occurred on May 22, eight cars parked on 32 Street between 34th Avenue and Broadway were spray painted around 7:35 and 10 a.m., according to police.

An NYPD spokesperson did not say whether the cars that were tagged were the same or different in each instance. Police believe there is only one individual tagging the cars, a NYPD spokesperson said.

Police released photos and surveillance footage from the first two incidents.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.