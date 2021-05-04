Rent in Queens sees slight uptick in April: Report

Rent in Queens saw an ever so slight increase in April after nearly a full year of decline, according to a new report.
Overall, rents in the borough increased by a nominal 0.83 percent in April 2021 when compared to the previous month, according to a report from real estate company MNS. On average, Queens apartments rented for $2,157 in April and $2,140 in March 2021, the report said.
The largest increases came in Forest Hills, Rego Park and Long Island City.
In Forest Hills, two-bedroom units rented for around $2,546 on average in April, up a little over 4 percent when compared to March. Rego Park saw a 3 percent increase in the price of studio apartments, which rented, on average, for $1,740 in April and $1,689 in March.
In Long Island City, where prices were highest heading into the pandemic, two-bedroom units saw a 2.5 percent increase in price, hitting $3,885 in April and $3,790 in March. The neighborhood remains the most expensive in the borough for studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, according to MNS.
The neighborhoods with increasing rent were nearly completely offset by a handful of neighborhoods where rent decreased, including Flushing, Ridgewood and Jackson Heights, which saw the least expensive studios and one-bedrooms in April.
Ridgewood was home to the least expensive two-bedroom units in April – prices averaged at $2,209, the report found.
However, as has been the case for most of the last year, year-over-year pricing was down in April.
Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units decreased by 5.23 percent, 8.45 percent and 10.21 percent respectively in Queens last month, according to the report.