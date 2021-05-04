Rent in Queens sees slight uptick in April: Report

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Rent in Queens saw an ever so slight increase in April after nearly a full year of decline, according to a new report.

Overall, rents in the borough increased by a nominal 0.83 percent in April 2021 when compared to the previous month, according to a report from real estate company MNS. On average, Queens apartments rented for $2,157 in April and $2,140 in March 2021, the report said.

The largest increases came in Forest Hills, Rego Park and Long Island City.

In Forest Hills, two-bedroom units rented for around $2,546 on average in April, up a little over 4 percent when compared to March. Rego Park saw a 3 percent increase in the price of studio apartments, which rented, on average, for $1,740 in April and $1,689 in March.

In Long Island City, where prices were highest heading into the pandemic, two-bedroom units saw a 2.5 percent increase in price, hitting $3,885 in April and $3,790 in March. The neighborhood remains the most expensive in the borough for studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, according to MNS.

The neighborhoods with increasing rent were nearly completely offset by a handful of neighborhoods where rent decreased, including Flushing, Ridgewood and Jackson Heights, which saw the least expensive studios and one-bedrooms in April.

Ridgewood was home to the least expensive two-bedroom units in April – prices averaged at $2,209, the report found.

However, as has been the case for most of the last year, year-over-year pricing was down in April.

Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units decreased by 5.23 percent, 8.45 percent and 10.21 percent respectively in Queens last month, according to the report.

