Rock icons Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer to perform at Citi Field in August

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer — three of the biggest acts in rock music — are gearing up to get back on the road this summer for ‘The Hella Mega Tour,” making their way to Citi Field in Flushing on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

The Hella Mega Tour — their U.S. headlining stadium run — kicks off with new 2021 dates beginning July 24 in Dallas, TX. Produced by Live Nation, the 21-city North American outing will bring the bands to some of the most renowned stadiums including Dodger Stadium, Wrigley Field, Citi Field, Fenway Park and more, before wrapping up on Sept. 6 in Seattle, WA. The Interrupters will appear as special guests on the tour.

Tickets for all shows, including the rescheduled dates, along with more information is available now at hellamegatour.com.

In celebration of the announcement, all three bands will participate in Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series on July 17. Weezer and Fall Out Boy will perform, with Green Day joining them for an exclusive interview.

This weekend, Fall Out Boy will perform on the season finale of American Idol, airing live coast-to-coast on May 23 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. Last week, Weezer released their newest single “All My Favorite Songs” feat. AJR and performed their song “All The Good Ones” off of their latest metal influenced album “Van Weezer” on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Five-time Grammy Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Green Day also unleashed their brand-new song “Pollyanna” on May 17.