Seventeen amazing places to get brunch on Mother’s Day this year

Whether you are a mom or celebrating one in your life, a delicious brunch is always a good idea on Mother’s Day! If you’re in the mood for eggs and bacon or fish and pasta, brunch is the perfect meal to give everyone what they want. Between managing the kids at home while remote learning and keeping everything in balance — it’s time for us moms to have a special day. You can enjoy your Mother’s Day brunch at one of these incredible locations found around NYC, or we also included options to order in so you can celebrate anywhere.

120 Hudson Street, New York, NY 10013

Bubby’s is a classic American brunch experience that will make all your family’s mouths water. Whether you’re looking for a variety of pancakes and other breakfast staples or sandwiches and burgers for your midday meal, Bubby’s has great options you’ll enjoy. It’s a beautiful location, and with the delicious food, its the perfect place to get brunch on Mother’s Day. You can also order online here.

Locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn

The Butcher’s Daughter is a plant based restaurant with delicious healthy options for your brunch on Mother’s Day. They chop up vegetables like meat to create incredible vegetarian dishes and juices for you to enjoy. Between an acai bowl, salad, and other delicious health options, you’ll be able to find a spectacular brunch here that’s different from the typical experience. You can also order for pickup or delivery.

Locations in Brooklyn and Manhattan

Cafe Mogador is a great place to have brunch on Mother’s Day with its Moroccan-inspired menu. The delicious food will make everyone happy and give your family a different brunch experience from the typical American style cuisine. This unique brunch restaurant will give you a delicious meal that you can’t find at most other places in the city. You can order for pickup or delivery from the Brooklyn or Manhattan locations.

43 E 19th St, New York, NY 10003

Craft is a stunning brunch location full of fun lighting and comfortable seating. They are offering a prix fixe brunch on Mother’s Day with tons of tasty dishes you can pick from. The brunch will be $59 per person, making it a special event for mom to enjoy. You can also always choose to pick your own dishes from their larger brunch menu. If you don’t want to go out, you can always order online as well.

2454 Broadway at 91st St., New York, NY 10024

Dagon is an Israeli-style restaurant serving an appetizing brunch on Mother’s Day that everyone can enjoy. Everything on their menu is a unique take on the classics, and will give your party a different experience from the typical American style brunch. If you want a meal that will stimulate your tastebuds, then this is definitely a place to try. If you want to stay in, you can call for pickup anytime.

18 Bedford Ave., Greenpoint, BK, 11222

If you’re looking for a lighter meal during your brunch on Mother’s Day, Five Leaves is a great option you can visit. Their menu offers mouthwatering options at affordable prices to make for a nice holiday outing. It’s a fun brunch experience that is light and tasty. You will find an incredible meal here to make the whole day even more special. Feel free to order online as well.

Several Locations in Manhattan

Hole in the Wall is another excellent place to get brunch on Mother’s Day with its varied menu full of delicious options. Each location has a slightly different menu, but each choice is full of appetizing dishes and drinks to make for an amazing brunch experience. Currently, not every location is open for dining in, so make sure to check with them directly before you go. You can also order online from any of the individual locations through their website.

80 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Le Crocodile is a French restaurant perfect for your brunch on Mother’s Day if you’re looking for a more upscale feel. This nice eatery will make for a special holiday surprise, and give mom a high class meal she can enjoy. The spectacular food and lovely environment will keep your entire party happy and enjoying the celebration all day long. Currently, they don’t offer any delivery options, but you can call and ask for pickup if you’d like to stay in at +1 718-460-8004.

Courtesy of Le Prive

626 10th Avenue, New York, NY

Le Prive is offering a French inspired brunch on Mother’s Day. They will be having a prix fixe menu including an appetizer, entree, dessert, and complimentary bottle of French vino for $69 per person. It’s a great opportunity to make Mother’s Day special, and have a unique meal that you might not have the chance to get again. If you’re staying in, you can call and order from the regular menu as well at 212-837-2795.

41 Madison Ave, New York, NY

Mark’s Off Madison is a great brunch spot you can enjoy this Mother’s Day with a varied menu that everyone in your party will enjoy. They are known especially for their incredible bagels that can be turned into stunning sandwiches you’ll never forget. If that’s no something your party is into, you can also get classic egg dishes, salads or pizzas that everyone will dig into. You can also order for delivery through GrubHub.

31St. Ave. (at 33rd Street), Astoria, NY 11106

For this Mother’s Day, go out to brunch at a place that honors mom right in the name. Mom’s Kitchen and Bar has a retro diner feel that is reflected in its menu options as well. It’s the perfect place to check out if your looking for a more casual experience during your brunch this year. It makes for a great family dining experience that your whole family can enjoy. You can always order for delivery as well.

120 West 49th Street, New York, NY, 10020

If you’re looking for a more fish based brunch on Mother’s Day, Oceana has some delicious options you can enjoy. They are offering a special Mother’s Day brunch menu full of appetizing dishes you can choose from. The brunch costs $59 per adult and $29 per child under 12 for a three course experience that will make the day extra special for mom. The menu will also be available for takeout; just call the restaurant in advanced to place your order at 212-759-5941.

Courtesy of the Osprey

60 Furman St, Brooklyn, NY 11201

The Osprey is a stunning restaurant located in the 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge that serves a delicious brunch menu. It’s full of open windows and lantern light fixtures to create an open atmosphere and beautiful dining room. The food is mainly upscale meats and vegetables with some breakfast options, and they also have a large drink menu to make your Sunday brunch more fun for the adult company. You can also call for pickup.

128 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222

If you’re looking for a Mexican style brunch on Mother’s Day, you can head out to Oxomoco for a delicious experience. Their range of tacos will all make your family want to come back for more after your meal is over. The beautiful location and lovely food will make mom so happy on the day celebrating the amazing work she does the rest of the year. You can order the food for pickup here.

134 Ludlow St, NY 10002

Pig and Butter is a classic American style restaurant that will give you exactly what you expect from brunch on Mother’s Day. It has delicious staples like fried chicken and waffles and various omelettes that will make everyone feel like they’re having a home cooked meal. It’s a casual vibe that you can enjoy as a family, and the food will make your Mother’s Day special. If you want to stay in, you can order online here.

2 Columbus Circle, New York, NY 10019

Located above The Museum of Arts and Design, Robert is a modern style restaurant that overlooks this beautiful part of the city. The fun colors and sleek style will make for a fun outing everyone can enjoy, They allow you to chose from a prix fixe menu or pick your own dishes from their tasty options. Their incredible dishes will make for a spectacular brunch on Mother’s Day that everyone will love and want to visit again.

348 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249

Sunday in Brooklyn is a neighborhood style restaurant serving American classics for brunch. Their large menu includes salads and sandwiches in addition to brunch classics like omelets and pancakes to give everyone something they’ll enjoy. Its small neighborhood feel will make your entire party feel right at home as you celebrate Mother’s Day. Order for delivery or pickup here.