CityMD opens new urgent care center in Rockaway Park

The 120,000 people who live in the Rockaways have experienced insufficient access to health care services since Peninsula Hospital closed in 2012, and with new development increasing the population each year, demand for medical options have grown exponentially.

With health care needs increasing, CityMD opened its newest urgent care center in the heart of Rockaway Park, at 116-01 Rockaway Beach Boulevard, on Tuesday, June 8.

The latest CityMD marks the 17th location in Queens and it will support the emergency needs of families in Rockaway and nearby communities with convenient weekday and weekend hours, as well as a self-check-in kiosk. The new location has on-site, state-of-the-art technology, which include X-ray and EKG machinery.

“CityMD’s Rockaway opening is another example of our continued commitment to providing Queens residents access to a comprehensive network,” said Vincent Campasano, MD, chief operating officer, NY Region. “This is the first location we have opened on the Rockaway Peninsula, and it is just a block away from the 116th Street A train station.”

Patients of all ages can visit CityMD for many reasons, including treatment for upper respiratory infections, cold and flu, asthma, allergies, minor lacerations, sore throats, insect bites and rashes, among other conditions. On-site doctors can diagnose and treat pink eye, croup, minor orthopedic injuries and nosebleeds. Rapid testing for flu, strep throat, mononucleosis, UTIs and other conditions are also among available services.

CityMD Rockaway offers three forms of COVID-19 testing — rapid, PCR and antibody testing. An expert team of doctors and clinical assistants helps patients coordinate their follow-up care, ranging from referrals to pre-approvals and other appointments.

After visits, patients can also send bill payments, view statements, update their information, and even submit questions through CityMD’s secure online portal.

“We’re really excited to be opening this new center in Rockaway today,” Campasano said. “As we believe it offers a convenient location for residents who previously didn’t have easy and local access to urgent care services.”

CityMD was founded in 2010 by a group of emergency medicine physicians who decided it was time for health care to evolve by providing convenient, efficient, high-quality care for all. Serving every patient with respect and genuine kindness is the philosophy that has helped grow the company from one Manhattan location to 145 urgent care locations throughout the greater New York area.