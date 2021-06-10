Corona teen cyclist dies in fatal hit-and-run in College Point

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police are searching for the driver of a 2019 Toyota Camry that struck and killed a 16-year-old cyclist in College Point last week.

On Friday, June 4, at approximately 9:31 p.m., police responded to a 911 call on College Point Boulevard in the vicinity of 18th Avenue, where they found the victim, Durazno Darwin, of Van Cleef St. in Corona, lying on the roadway critically injured with severe head trauma.

Darwin was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi, where he was pronounced dead on Monday, June 7, authorities said.

An investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that the 2019 Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on College Point Boulevard, when the driver veered to the left, crossing over the double yellow lines into the southbound lane to overtake another vehicle traveling northbound, according to authorities.

As the Toyota Camry entered the southbound lane traveling the wrong way, the driver struck the bicyclist, who was traveling southbound on College Point Boulevard, authorities said. After striking Darwin, the driver continued northbound on College Point Boulevard, and made a right turn onto 15th Avenue eastbound, leaving the location.

The unoccupied vehicle was recovered in front of 120-07 15th Ave., according to authorities. No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.