Dead body found floating in water off Long Island City waterfront park

The NYPD is hoping a coin can help them identify a body found floating in the waters off Hunter Point South Park last week.

On Wednesday, May 26, police responded to a 911 call of a body of a man found in the East River near Center Boulevard and 56th Avenue. The NYPD Harbor Unit recovered and brought ashore an unidentified man who was pronounced dead by EMS.

Police described the victim as a white man wearing a long-sleeved brown shirt, camouflage pants and black sneakers. Investigators said he has a small scar near his right ankle and no tattoos, but he had two 50-cent coins as well as a sobriety coin which says “Freedom” and “Growth” on one side and has a butterfly design on the other side.

Police say the victim is approximately 50 to 60 years of age with salt-and-pepper hair, and he had adhesive on his chest that suggests he had recently been examined in a hospital.

The New York City Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.