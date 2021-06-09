Dromm endorses Krishnan to succeed him as councilman in District 25

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

With two weeks to go until the Democratic primary, Councilman Daniel Dromm has endorsed Council candidate Shekar Krishnan to represent District 25, which he represented for 12 years.

Dromm emphasized his history working with Krishnan on local advocacy issues and shared vision for the district, which includes Jackson Heights and Elmhurst, as the inspiration for his support.

“I have closely worked with Shekar on many important community initiatives like creating Diversity Plaza, expanding Travers Park, and fighting for Elmhurst Hospital,” Dromm said. “He is the best candidate to represent our community because he has the vision and the experience to be a leader who unites us all.”

Dromm, who reaches the term limit of his tenure on the City Council this year, leaves behind a progressive legacy that includes his work to create the IDNYC program and, as a public school teacher at P.S. 199 in Sunnyside earlier in his career, his advocacy for New York students and educators.

“From leading the fight for justice for Julio Rivera, which grew into the LGBTQIA+ movement in Queens, to becoming the first openly gay elected official in Queens, Council member Danny Dromm is a pioneer,” Krishnan said. “He has been a champion for immigrant rights, our public schools, and open space in our community. I am so grateful for his support. His impact on Jackson Heights and Elmhurst Queens, and all of New York City, is historic and indelible.”

Krishnan is a community activist and civil rights lawyer specializing in fighting housing discrimination and preventing community displacement. He adds the Dromm endorsement to those of Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz, state Senator John Liu, Make the Road New York, SEIU 32BJ and 1199SEIU, the United Federation of Teachers, the Hotel Trades Council and District Council 37.

Krishnan is the son of immigrants from South India and he lives in Jackson Heights with his wife Zoe and their two small children.