Old Astoria Neighborhood Association to host District 22 City Council candidate debate tonight

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

As the June Primaries inch closer, Astoria residents will have the chance to hear from the candidates running to represent them in the New York City Council at a forum tonight.

Old Astoria Neighborhood Association (OANA) — a community group promoting economic growth, quality of life and cultural health in the neighborhood — will host a debate with the candidates running to represent District 22, which encompasses Astoria, Rikers Island, parts of Jackson Heights, Woodside and East Elmhurst.

The debate will take place virtually on Monday, May 24, and can be watched live on Facebook or YouTube, starting at 6:30 p.m.

There are currently six candidates running as Democrats: Tiffany Cabán, John Ciafone, Leonardo Bullaro, Evie Hantzopoulos, Catherina Gioino and Nicholas Velkov.

All Democratic candidates have indicated that they will attend the debate, according to OANA.

The candidates are running to take over the seat, which was vacated by longtime and term-limited Councilman Costa Constantinides in April.

The June primary is scheduled for June 22, with early voting to take place from June 12 to June 20.