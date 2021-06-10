East Elmhurst man cuffed in fatal shooting of Long Island man

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police from the 115th Precinct arrested and charged an East Elmhurst man in last month’s shooting death of a Long Islander.

Asa Wright, 37, of Ditmars Boulevard, allegedly shot 30-year-old Michael Moran of Farmingdale in the chest and throat inside a home at 26-45 94th St., in East Elmhurst just after 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 30, according to the NYPD.

Upon arrival, police found Moran unconscious and unresponsive. EMS transported the victim to Elmhurst Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Wright has been charged with murder, manslaughter, unlawful imprisonment and criminal possession of a gun, according to the NYPD.