FDNY battles three-alarm fire in Maspeth warehouse amid heat wave

The FDNY battled a three-alarm blaze in a Maspeth warehouse late at night on Tuesday, June 29, that left nine firefighters with minor injuries.

Nearly 140 firefighters dealt with extreme temperatures and heavy smoke conditions at the two-story commercial building at 55-30 58th St. just after 10:30 p.m.

The building, operated by Huang Jia Inc., housed paper and cardboard supplies. It had been shut down since New Year’s Day for violating COVID-19 protocols, after law enforcement discovered more than 10 people in the establishment during a party.

Firefighters were forced to use ladders and power saws to cut through metal security gates and plywood and to break glass just to gain access to the fire.

Thirty-three units and 138 members of the FDNY operated five hose lines to knock down the blaze. The fire was placed under control just before 3 a.m. on the morning of Wednesday, June 30.

FDNY officials said the deep-seated fire was complicated by zero visibility and humidity, causing the smoke to bank down inside the tightly packed warehouse.

Searches of the building were negative as far as civilian casualties, but four firefighters were transported to area hospitals and treated for injuries during the fire.

A total of nine firefighters were treated for injuries they suffered while battling the blaze, but they were relatively minor in nature, according to FDNY officials.