Gennaro takes commanding lead in City Council District 24 primary race

After winning a special election earlier this year to represent Council District 24, Democratic incumbent James Gennaro has taken the lead in the June 22 primary race, having secured nearly 60 percent of the vote, according to unofficial results from the New York City Board of Elections.

Gennaro collected 59.69 percent of the vote (6,319 votes), with 99 percent of scanners reported as of Wednesday morning, June 23.

Other Democratic candidates in the race include Moumita Ahmed (22.73 percent of the vote), Mohammed Uddin (8.27 percent of the vote) and Saifur Khan (8.42 percent of the vote). Because Gennaro secured more than 50 percent of the vote, a ranked-choice voting recount was not triggered in this race.

There are also two Republican candidates in the race — Timothy Rosen, who has secured 59.35 percent (435 votes), and Angelo King, who has received 36.29 percent (266 votes).

Gennaro took office in February after winning about 60 percent of the vote in the city’s first election to use ranked-choice voting. He currently represents Kew Gardens Hills, Pomonok, Electchester, Fresh Meadows, Hillcrest, Jamaica Estates, Briarwood, Parkway Village, Jamaica Hills and Jamaica.

In a statement to QNS, Gennaro said he is looking forward to the final certified results of the primary election and is hoping for a victory in the November general election.

“I am very thankful for the tremendous support I received in the Democratic primary election in which our campaign garnered almost 60 percent of the vote on election night and early voting results,” Gennaro said. “To receive such support is overwhelming and most gratifying. It is a great honor and privilege to serve this community, and very humbling to have earned the trust of so many.”

Gennaro, a resident of Jamaica Estates, cited his depth of experience and legislative achievement with the City Council when he represented District 24 from 2002 to 2013. He has also previously served as deputy commissioner for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and an adjunct professor at Queens College.

Ahmed, a community organizer who ran a grassroots campaign, announced her concession from the race on Twitter.

“We’re proud of the progress we made to engage working-class people in our communities to stand up to billionaire developers,” Ahmed said. “We concede, for this moment, for this race. But the movement for housing justice continues, and we’ll be at the front lines to fight for us.”

Uddin and Khan did not respond to QNS’s request for comment before publication.