LIVE UPDATES: Queens residents cast their votes on Election Day

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Election Day has finally arrived and Queens residents are hitting the polls to cast their votes in the hotly contested local and citywide races.

Early voting, which took place from June 12 to 20, saw a low voter turnout for Queens residents. Approximately 35,361 Queens residents turned out for early voting, making up 18 percent of nearly 200,000 early voters citywide, according to the New York City Board of Elections‘ (BOE) preliminary count.

But Queens saw the most absentee ballots requested of any borough, with more than 66,000 requested and more than 23,000 completed ahead of Tuesday, June 22, according to the BOE.

This is the first primary to employ ranked-choice voting. The new system allows voters to rank up to five candidates per office. If a candidate receives more than 50 percent of the first-choice votes, they win; but if no candidate earns more than 50 percent of the first-choice votes, then the votes will be tallied in rounds.

At the end of each round, the candidate with the fewest votes will be eliminated. If the eliminated candidate had been the first choice on a ballot, the vote then transfers to whoever was the second choice on the ballot.

The process continues until there are two candidates left. The candidate with the most votes is the winner.

The new system presents a new challenge for voters, following last November’s general election amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In almost no time, the people of Queens and the city as a whole are casting their ranked ballots for some of the most important offices in the city — and perhaps the most consequential election for New York City in years — including mayor, comptroller, public advocate, borough presidents and City Council members.

Polling sites are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. To find your polling site, visit findmypollsite.vote.nyc.

Voter turnout was very light at P.S. 254 in Richmond Hill, with no lines at all at about 8:25 a.m.

Below is a list of candidates appearing on the ballot. Visit PoliticsNY.com to learn more about the candidates.

Queens borough president

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES: Elizabeth Crowley, Donovan Richards (incumbent), Jimmy Van Bramer

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES: Danniel Maio, Thomas Zmich

City Council District 19

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES: Tony Avella, Adriana Aviles, Nabaraj KC, Austin Shafran, Richard J. Lee, Francis E. Spangenberg

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES: John-Alexander Sakelos, Vickie Paladino

CONSERVATIVE CANDIDATES: Dawn A. Anatra

City Council District 20

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES: Hailing Chen, John Choe, Anthony Miranda, Sandra Ung, Neng Wang, Ming-Kang Lao, Dao Yin, Ellen Young

City Council District 21

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES: David Aiken Jr., Ingrid Gomez, Francisco Moya (incumbent), George Onuorah, Talea Wufka

City Council District 22

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES: Leonardo Bullaro, Tiffany Cabán, John J. Ciafone, Catherina Gioino, Evie Hantzopoulos, Nicholas Velkov

City Council District 23

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES: Steve Behar, Jaslin Kaur, Sanjeev Kumar Jindal, Linda Lee, Debra Markell, Harpreet Singh Toor, Koshy O. Thomas

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES: Alex Amoroso, James F. Reilly

City Council District 24

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES: Moumita Ahmed, James F. Gennaro (incumbent), Saifur R. Khan, Mohammad Uddin

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES: Angelo King, Timothy Rosen

City Council District 25

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES: Fatima Baryab, Yi Andy Chen, Shekar Krishnan, Liliana Melo, Manuel F. Perez, Alfonso Quiroz, William Salgado, Carolyn Tran

City Council District 26

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES: Amit Bagga, Jonathan Bailey, Lorenzo Brea, Julia Forman, Glennis Gomez, Badrun Khan, Denise Keehan-Smith, Hailie Kim, Jesse Laymon, Sultan Maruf, Brent O’Leary, Steven Raga, Emily Sharpe, Julie Won, Ebony Young

City Council District 27

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES: Marie Adam-Ovide, Kerryann Burke, Jason Myles Clark, Leroy Gadsden, Linda Guillebeaux, Esq., Rene Hill, James Johnson, Al-Hassan Kanu, Harold C. Miller Jr., Anthony Rivers, Jermaine Sean Smith, Nantasha Williams

City Council District 28

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES: Adrienne E. Adams (incumbent), Japneet Singh, Ruben Wills

City Council District 29

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES: David Aronov, Avi Cyperstein, Sheryl Fetik, Aleda Gagarin, Eliseo Labayen, Lynn Schulman, Douglas Shapiro, Edwin Wong, Donghui Zang

City Council District 30

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES: Juan Ardila, Robert Holden (incumbent)

City Council District 31

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES: Selvena Brooks-Powers (incumbent), Nicole S. Lee, Nancy J. Martinez

City Council District 32

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES: Kaled A. Alamarie, Bella A. Matias, Michael G. Scala, Felicia Singh, Shaeleigh Severino, Helal A. Sheikh

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES: Joann Ariola, Stephen A. Sirgiovanni

Mayor’s race

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES: Eric Adams, Art Chang, Shaun Donovan, Aaron Foldenauer, Kathryn Garcia, Ray McGuire, Dianne Morales, Paperboy Love Prince, Scott Stringer, Jocelyn Taylor, Isaac Wright Jr., Andrew Yang

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES: Fernando Mateo, Curtis Sliwa

Public advocate’s race

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES: Theo Bruce Chino Tavarez, Anthony Herbert, Jumaane Williams (incumbent)

Comptroller’s race

DEMORCRATIC CANDIDATES: Brian Benjamin, Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, Zach Iscol, Corey Johnson, Brad Lander, Terri Liftin, Alex Pan, Kevin Parker, Reshma Patel, David Weprin

This is a developing story. Check back with QNS for live updates throughout the day.