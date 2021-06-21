Police searching for suspect in Long Island City gas station robbery

Police from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City are searching for a man in connection with a robbery over the weekend.
The unidentified suspect entered the market of a gas station on the southern edge of the Sunnyside Yards around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, and approached the counter. He produced a $1 bill with a note written on it that demanded cash and threatened violence for noncompliance, police said.
The 19-year-old clerk manning the register in the market, located at 31-05 Queens Blvd. near the intersection of Skillman Avenue, complied and the man fled with the demand note and a bag containing $250.
There were no injuries, according to the NYPD. The light-skinned man was wearing a dark T-shirt with dark jeans and dark sneakers.
Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.