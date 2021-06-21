Police searching for suspect in Long Island City gas station robbery

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City are searching for a man in connection with a robbery over the weekend.

The unidentified suspect entered the market of a gas station on the southern edge of the Sunnyside Yards around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, and approached the counter. He produced a $1 bill with a note written on it that demanded cash and threatened violence for noncompliance, police said.

The 19-year-old clerk manning the register in the market, located at 31-05 Queens Blvd. near the intersection of Skillman Avenue, complied and the man fled with the demand note and a bag containing $250.

There were no injuries, according to the NYPD. The light-skinned man was wearing a dark T-shirt with dark jeans and dark sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.