QNS Weekender: 20 things to do in Queens

You read that title correctly. Twenty. Things. To do!

With so much activity, it’s hard to know where to start. As always, check out Queens County Farm’s seasonal farm stand to pick up some fresh produce for the week. Did you know that the Farm opened up a new stand in front of Queens Borough Hall? Check that one out, too!

Other outdoor activities include a showing of “Toy Story 4” at Astoria Park, RockStock and Barrels at Rockaway Beach, an adorable Doggie Day Walk at Forest Park and a Multicultural Celebration at Dutch Kills Playground.

There is also the Give Up The Goods event at Queens Museum, which celebrates all the amazing parts of your favorite borough.

For all this fun and more, check out these 20 things to do in Queens this weekend!

GET TESTED AND VACCINATED

Before doing anything in person, make sure to get tested for COVID-19 and register for a vaccine if eligible!

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the New York City Department of Health suggests getting tested often. Here are several places where you can get tested this weekend:

Enter your address and find a testing site near you at www1.nyc.gov/site/coronavirus/get-tested/covid-19-testing.page.

NYC Health + Hospitals offers several testing sites in Queens.

Eligible individuals can also get their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit vaccinefinder.nyc.gov to find a vaccination site near you.

FRIDAY, JUNE 11

Apple Blossom Carnival (Queens County Farm Museum): Newton Shows is putting on its seasonal Apple Blossom Carnival starting this weekend. Enjoy assorted carnival rides, hay rides, midway games, food and of course, visit with the farm’s local animals. Get information about tickets here. 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy, Floral Park. queensfarm.org. $21.95 a person on June 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Free for kids 2 and under.

Seasonal Farmstand (Queens County Farm Museum): The season everyone has been waiting for has arrived: farmstand season. From mid-May until the beginning of November, get fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers and herbs that grow at Queens County Farm. In May, the stand is selling asparagus, beet greens, rhubarb and spinach. Members get 10 percent off and EBT and FMNP benefits are accepted. Bring a reusable bag for a zero-waste experience. 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Floral Park. queensfarm.org. Open Wednesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 11 to Nov. 7, 2021.

Movin’ n’ Groovin’ Mature Adult Dance Class (Queens Theatre): This Friday, the Queens Theatre will transport you to the past with this dance class for mature adults. The hour-long online dance class will bring back the memories of legendary dancers like Gene Kelly and Cyd Charisse and is appropriate for dancers of any level. The class will start with a group warm up activity before launching into the main dance lesson. Reserve a spot here. Virtual. queenstheatre.org. Free. 2 p.m., June 11.

2021 CrossCurrent Contemporary Dance Virtual Festival (Flushing Town Hall): This is the seventh season of the Asian American contemporary dance festival, produced by Nai-Ni Chen and presented by Flushing Town Hall. A can’t miss event for lovers of contemporary dance! RSVP here. Virtual on Flushing Town Hall’s YouTube channel. flushingtownhall.org. A link will be sent during the time of the performance on June 11.

Movies on the Waterfront – “Toy Story 4” (Astoria Park): This week, the Central Astoria Local Development Coalition Inc. is showing “Toy Story 4” the latest installment in the Pixar franchise. The film introduces Forky, a homemade toy made from a spork, and brings back the beloved characters of Woody, Buzz and the rest of the gang. When Forky disappears, the toys go on a mission to find him and bring him home. Astoria Park Lawn in Astoria Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 8:15 p.m., June 11.

SATURDAY, JUNE 12

Birding – Shorebirds (Rockaway Beach): Get your binoculars and field guides and head out for this weekend bird watching adventure! The Urban Park Rangers will take the lead in observing piping plovers, oystercatchers and terns, which come to Rockaway Beach to nest and raise chicks from spring to summer. Beach 30th Street Playground in Rockaway Beach. nycparks.gov. Free. 10 a.m., June 12.

RockStock and Barrels (Rockaway Beach): Head to the beach for the 15th annual RockStock and Barrels. Cosponsored by NYC Parks, this free and family, friendly event is touted as “the best surf, sake and music festival NYC has to offer.” The festival also features the largest shopping village on Rockaway Beach’s newly constructed boardwalk. Beach 90th Street in Rockaway Beach off Shorefront Parkway. rockstocknyc.org. Free. 10 a.m., June 12.

Multicultural Celebration (Dutch Kills Playground): This event is hosted by the Center Astoria Local Development Coalition and Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer. The Multicultural Celebration features a variety of costumes, dance, music and songs from around the world. 36th Avenue and Crescent Street in Dutch Kills Playground. nycparks.gov. Free. 11 a.m., June 12.

Watercolor Workshop – Roses (Queens Botanical Gardens): Take a watercolor class at Queens Botanical Gardens this weekend. The class is led by artist Chemin Hsiao who will teach the basic techniques of painting with watercolors. During this outdoor workshop, participants will learn to paint the QBG’s sustainable rose garden. The class is open to adults and children ages 10 and up, who are accompanied by participating adults. Registration is required. 43-50 Main St., Flushing. queensbotanical.org. $35 for non members and $25 for member. 11 a.m., June 12.

Litter Ambassadors Saturday (Forest Park): As part of the Litter Ambassadors program, volunteers will help keep the picnic and barbecue areas of Forest Park clean in June. Litter Ambassadors will also distribute garbage bags and guide their neighbors in the proper ways of disposing trash. George Seuffert Bandshell in Forest Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 1 p.m., June 12.

Litter Ambassadors Saturday (Highland Park): As part of the Litter Ambassadors program, volunteers will help keep the picnic and barbecue areas of Highland Park clean in June. Litter Ambassadors will also distribute garbage bags and guide their neighbors in the proper ways of disposing trash. Vermont Place Parking Lot in Highland Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 1 p.m., June 12.

Arts, Culture & Fun – Rafik Williamson Quartet (St. Albans Park): NYC Parks’ Arts, Culture & Fun in Partnership with the Jazz Foundation of America is presenting an outdoor jazz concert performed by the Rafik Williamson Quartet. Williamson has been a professional pianist for over 60 years and played alongside Hank Mobley, Lou Donaldson, Archie Shepp and Pharaoh Sanders. Email shannon.gilstad@parks.nyc.gov to register as the concert is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Field House in St. Albans Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 6:30 p.m., June 12.

Motherland Dances (Queens Theatre): In a collaborative effort between Queens Theatre and The Physical Plant is this virtual dance event featuring three NYC-based dance companies. Gracing the virtual stage this weekend is the Redhawk Native American Arts Council, Korean Traditional Music and Dance and Oyu Oro Afro-Cuban Experimental Dance Ensemble. Following the performances is a Q&A with the dancers. Reserve a spot here. Virtual. queenstheatre.org. Free. 7 p.m., June 12.

Movie Night at the Garden – Zootopia (Queens Botanical Garden): Queens Botanical Garden is kicking off its series with ‘Zootopia’ a family-friendly story of the eponymous town full of animals. Before watching the movie, guests can grab a snack and memento at QBG’s Bunny Burrow Bazaar. The Garden is also calling for volunteers to help out during the event. Get tickets here. 43-50 Main St., Flushing. queensbotanical.org. Ticket prices vary, check the QBG website. $10 parking fee. 7:30 p.m., June 12.

The Floral Escape (Queens County Farm Museum): The Floral Escape is a flower lover’s dream. Guests will get the opportunity to pose and take pictures with 15 blooming activations including “The Best Seat in the House,” “Petal to the Metal” and “Garden Vibes.” 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Floral Park. queensfarm.org. $20 for adults, $12 for children ages 2 to 12. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., June 12 to Aug. 1, 2021.

SUNDAY, JUNE 13

Volunteer Gardening at the Overlook (Forest Park): This event is sponsored by Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz and the Forest Park Trust. Volunteers will help to beautify the Overlook native plant bioswale garden beds by weeding, watering and transplanting. Registration is required. 80-30 Park Lane, the Overlook parking lot in Forest Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 9 a.m., June 13.

Doggie Day Walk (Forest Park): Take a nice outdoor stroll with your four-legged friend. Dogs should be on a leash for this dog-friendly hike through Forest Park. Park Lane South and Myrtle Avenue, Buddy Monument in Forest Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 10 a.m., June 13.

Give Up The Goods (Queens Museum): This “celebration of all things Queens” is hosted by Queens Museum and designer Tremaine Emory, founder and creative director of Denim Tears. The event includes a star-studded music lineup by DJs Venus X and Hank Korsan, workships by BordeAndo, MinKwon Center for Community Action, StreetLab and LIFE Camp. Tremaine will also have limited edition merchandise available for purchase, with proceeds going toward supporting the museum’s exhibitions and community programs. Queens Museum – New York City Building in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. queensmuseum.org. Free. 12 p.m., June 13.

Litter Ambassadors Sunday (Forest Park): As part of the Litter Ambassadors program, volunteers will help keep the picnic and barbecue areas of Forest Park clean in June. Litter Ambassadors will also distribute garbage bags and guide their neighbors in the proper ways of disposing trash. George Seuffert Bandshell in Forest Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 1 p.m., June 13.

Litter Ambassadors Sunday (Highland Park): As part of the Litter Ambassadors program, volunteers will help keep the picnic and barbecue areas of Highland Park clean in June. Litter Ambassadors will also distribute garbage bags and guide their neighbors in the proper ways of disposing trash. Vermont Place Parking Lot in Highland Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 1 p.m., June 13.

To submit an event for QNS Weekender, email editorial@qns.com.