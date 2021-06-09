Borough president teams up with Queens Farm to bring new farm stand to Queens Borough Hall

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A new weekly farm stand is set to open in front of Queens Borough Hall next month.

On Monday, Borough President Donovan Richards announced the new joint venture with Queens County Farm Museum. From July 1 through Nov. 4, residents can head to 120-55 Queens Blvd. to pick up hyper locally grown fruits, vegetables, herbs, flowers and other farm products.

The farm stand is Queens Farm’s third in the borough, joining an onsite stand in Floral Park and a stand at with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center’s “Axel” Building.

“We saw food insecurity hit record highs during the COVID-19 pandemic, exposing a true need for access throughout our borough. Thanks to this effort with the Queens County Farm Museum, we are providing access in front of Queens Borough Hall to locally grown, nutritious food. As we bounce back from the fallout of this pandemic, we must continue to ensure we do all we can to put fruits and vegetables on Queens families’ tables,” Richards said.

Produce for all of the farm stands are locally grown on Queens Farm’s 47-acre site, which features over 200 varieties of fruits, vegetables, herbs and flowers. In addition to a traditional farm stand, patrons can also drop off food scraps to Borough Hall, which will be used for composting back at the farm.

In 2021, the farm crop plan included the following 30 new produce varieties:

artichokes

Mardi Gras (blend of bush beans)

beet greens

Eastern Magic broccoli

Merlot Napa cabbage

celery

collard greens

cucamelons

ginger

Coastal Star lettuce

mini honeydew

mini watermelon

Carmine Splendor okra (red)

Poblano peppers

Sugar Rush Cream hot pepper

red potatoes

Yukon potatoes

pie pumpkin

strawberry spinach

patty pan squash

spaghetti squash

acorn squash

two new sweet potato varieties

two new tomato varieties

one new cherry tomato variety

turmeric

Zaatar

“We thank Queens Borough President Donovan Richards for providing access to farm fresh produce at Queens Borough Hall,” said Jennifer Walden Weprin, executive director of Queens County Farm Museum. “With the increased demand for locally grown produce, this farm stand expansion supports Queen Farm’s mission to help feed New Yorkers.”

The Queens Borough Hall weekly farm stand will be open from July 1 through Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Thursday, weather permitting.

Patrons can access the stand at 120-55 Queens Blvd. via the E/F train, LIRR, three highways – Grand Central, Jackie Robinson and Van Wyck Parkways – and 16 MTA bus stops less than one mile from Queens Borough Hall.

Queens Farm accepts multiple forms of nutrition assistance programs such as SNAP/EBT benefits, WIC, FMNP Checks, Health Bucks Fresh Connect Checks along with cash, credit and debit cards at each location.