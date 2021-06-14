Queens Botanical Garden’s Rambling Rose Gala honors Dime Community Bank

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Queens Botanical Garden (QBG) turned its annual Rose Gala into a “Rambling Rose Gala” on Wednesday, June 9.

QBG invited fundraiser guests to attend in a socially-distant manner by rambling through various gardens and pathways, and enjoying the beauty of flowers and breathing fresh air.

Guests joined tours of the Rose Garden and Unity Garden, enjoyed music performances by MuseConnect, and viewed architectural renderings of Queens Botanical Garden’s future Education Building.

QBG’s Rose Gala honored Dime Community Bank for its commitment to Flushing and Queens, and raised approximately $131,725 in support of the garden — the place where people, plants and culture meet.

“We are honored to be recognized this year at the Queens Botanical Garden Rambling Rose Gala. We continue to look forward to the recovery, and ultimately the prosperity of our business community here in Queens after the unbelievable challenges of 2020 into 2021,” Kevin O’Connor, CEO of Dime Community Bank, said. “As always, we stand ready as partners today and beyond in support of this beautiful venue and all it represents in the community.”

Throughout the event, Sixty First Productions, a media company in Flushing, shared highlights of the garden throughout the year and behind-the-scenes commentary by staff, partners and community members on how the garden and local community were impacted by, and persevered through, the COVID-19 pandemic.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards presented a proclamation to QBG Executive Director Susan Lacerte, announcing that June 9 is “Susan Lacerte Day,” to recognize and thank Lacerte for her continued dedication to the Flushing community and leadership of the garden.

According to Lacerte, 2020 going into 2021 has been a time like no other, as they adopted new ways to reach their audience, to fundraise, and to be there for the community.

“It was so nice to see our supporters in person as they explored and enjoyed the blooms and fresh air. They got to really experience the heart of what they are supporting—the Garden as an urban oasis!,” Lacerte said. “We thank and honor Dime Community Bank for all its support, which helps make what we do possible.”