RockFarmer Properties announces significant milestone for luxury condominium in Astoria

The Rowan, Astoria’s most luxurious new condominium, continues to attract buyers looking for high-quality new construction condos that offer value relative to other markets around the city.

This week, RockFarmer Properties announced that The Rowan has sold more than 70 percent of its condos. It is drawing interested buyers who appreciate the quality of the architecture, the high-end finishes and amenity package in the neighborhood they love.

Stephen Kliegerman, president of Brown Harris Stevens Development Marketing, said it’s an “impressive feat” for such a luxury property to achieve 70 percent sold in today’s market.

“It’s an important milestone that signals to buyers, brokers and lenders alike that the building is and will continue to be a highly successful development setting, a new standard of quality in the Astoria market,” Kliegerman said.

The Rowan, located at 21-21 31st St., features a terraced massing of light gray brick masonry resting above a 210-foot-long glass retail base. It’s located just one block from the N train.

In the past year, The Rowan has set two new records for the highest price paid for a condominium unit in Queens. Rowan’s previous record-breaker, Penthouse D, was sold for $1.65 million in October 2020.

Last March, one condo was sold for more than $1.69 million.

The landscape-focused condominium boasts a dramatic wood and glass-enclosed lobby that opens onto a lush private sensory garden. The property has been designed as a modern, amenity-rich condominium development where natural light, organic materials and native plantings intertwine to create a peaceful urban oasis.

According to Kliegerman, The Rowan has received substantial interest from local buyers that were yearning for a luxury offering with the right set of amenities, private outdoor spaces and a short commute to Manhattan.

“RockFarmer’s vision that has led to the creation of a truly transformative, record-breaking project, redefining what’s possible in Astoria,” he said.

The Rowan also features several thoughtfully designed amenities including a fitness center; indoor and outdoor lounge for residents with a kitchenette, dining area and library, with direct access to the building’s sensory garden; a children’s playroom; a soundproof music practice room; a pet spa; a package room; and bicycle and storage spaces.

Residents will be able to enjoy an expansive landscaped roof deck offering sweeping views of Manhattan that features an outdoor kitchen with a barbecue station, relaxation and dining areas as well as private cabanas.

The Rowan has a part-time attended lobby, fully automated parking garage, virtual concierge and dedicated building staff.

“Astoria has long been considered and remains one of the best neighborhoods in New York City to purchase a home,” Managing Principal of RockFarmer Properties George Michelis said.

The Rowan is located just 15 minutes from Manhattan in the heart of Astoria’s Ditmars neighborhood, near many of the area’s best schools, restaurants, shops, entertainment and nightlife.

For more information regarding sales please visit TheRowanAstoria.com.