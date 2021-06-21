WEBINAR: Looking for a long-term, effective weight loss solution?

Schneps Media is hosting a webinar where experts will discuss the most important information regarding surgery, particularly weight loss surgery.

Speakers will include Joel Ricci-Gorbea, MD, FACS, assistant professor of Clinical Surgery at Weill Cornell Medicine, associate director at General Surgical Residency Program and robotic and bariatric surgeon at NewYork-Presbyterian Queens; as well as Stephen Merola, MD, FACS, assistant professor of Clinical Surgery at Weill Cornell Medicine, vice chairman for Patient Safety and Quality Chief, General, Minimally Invasive and Bariatric Surgery at NewYork Presbyterian Queens.

The webinar will take place at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3o. Click the link below to register:

This webinar is sponsored by New York Presbyterian Queens.