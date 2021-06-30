Woodhaven drive-by shooting leaves three men wounded: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police from the 102nd Precinct are searching for a gunman who wounded three young men in a drive-by shooting in Woodhaven on the evening of Tuesday, June 29.

The three victims were standing near the intersection of 77th Street and 88th Avenue just before 7:15 p.m. when an occupant in a dark-colored sedan opened fire, striking the three bystanders.

A 19-year-old was shot once in the right leg; a 21-year-old was shot several times in the right leg; and a 22-year-old man was grazed by a bullet in the head, according to the NYPD.

“This isn’t a shock to me,” local resident Jelani Richards said after watching the scene unfold. “There is always something happening on this block. If it isn’t one thing, it is another.”

The gunman sped off southbound on 77th Street, according to law enforcement.

The wounded men were able to drive themselves to Jamaica Hospital where all three were listed in stable condition, police said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell.