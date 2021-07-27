An interactive mural by a Queens-based artist will be unveiled in Rego Park early August

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A 2,000 square foot abstract mural of the New York City skyline will be unveiled in early August at the Rego Center shopping plaza in Rego Park.

The mural was created by Queens-based artist Rob Anderson, who emphasizes community involvement in his art. His interactive paintings have been featured in New York City, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The Rego Center mural will be seen on the center’s south building at the corner of Queens Boulevard and 63rd Road. Anderson will be leaving space in the accessible areas for members of the community to contribute.

“For me, it’s a really practical way for people in the community to get a sense of ownership and appreciation and joy for the new artwork that goes up in their neighborhood,” Anderson said.

Anderson invites the public to come together and paint in the “Kittizens” mural from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on July 31 through August 1.

Anderson describes the mural as a reflection of the city in an abstract way that emotes joy and positivity.

“I want my pieces to be experienced as gifts of optimism and hope. I’ve been told that community and empathy are at the heart of my identity as a person and an artist,” Anderson said. “Though I am humbled to hear that, I’m just really happy to paint in front of people and offer them a chance to join in.”

The mural, which will have taken about 300 hours to complete, was made possible by the partnership between Anderson and Vornado Realty Trust. Bob Ausburn, the general manager of Vornado Realty Trust, said that they are excited that the mural will bring community members together.

“Rego Center is the commercial heart of central Queens and draws millions of visitors annually,” Ausburn said. “Rob’s mural speaks to everything that the shopping center strives to be for the communities it serves-a vibrant gathering place where people can work, shop, dine and relax together.”