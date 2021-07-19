Astoria/Long Island City Kiwanis Club holds annual police and firefighters awards dinner

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The Astoria/Long Island City Kiwanis Club annual police and firefighter’s awards dinner honored several local police officers and firefighters who exceeded the requirements expected of their position.

First Central Savings Bank (FCSB) announced last week the Kiwanis Club of Astoria/Long Island City held its annual police and firefighters awards dinner in Astoria. FCSB returned as sponsor of the event for another year.

FCSB Executive Vice President Chief Administrative Officer Michael Serao said the safety and work first responders provide often goes unnoticed.

“I am always honored to be here and recognize individuals who do all they can to protect and keep us safe,” Serao said.

During the event, Serao was joined by Ara Yegoryan, regional operations manager for FCSB, and Nicholas Tavantzis, FCSB vice president and regional lending manager.

Yegoryan is also a member of the Astoria/LIC Kiwanis club and a past recipient of the Astoria/Long Island City Kiwanis Community Leadership Award.

He said the officers and firefighters awarded have served this community for as long as he “can remember” in a statement.

“These men and women are all-around great people that continue to provide service to this community,” he said.