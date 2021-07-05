Cops search for thief who snatched woman’s purse in Ridgewood

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police are searching for a man who snatched a woman’s purse in Ridgewood last month.

Authorities say the suspect approached a 37-year-old woman near Fresh Pond Road and 71st Avenue just before 1 p.m. on June 26. The man snatched her pocketbook, which contained $40 cash and an iPhone, before fleeing on 62nd Street toward Catalpa Avenue.

Police on July 4 released surveillance of the suspect.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.