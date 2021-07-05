Quantcast
Cops search for thief who snatched woman’s purse in Ridgewood

Screenshot via NYPD

Police are searching for a man who snatched a woman’s purse in Ridgewood last month.

Authorities say the suspect approached a 37-year-old woman near Fresh Pond Road and 71st Avenue just before 1 p.m. on June 26. The man snatched her pocketbook, which contained $40 cash and an iPhone, before fleeing on 62nd Street toward Catalpa Avenue.

Police on July 4 released surveillance of the suspect.

 

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

