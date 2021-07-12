Flushing Town Hall presents first in-person concerts since COVID-19

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Over the next few months, Flushing Town Hall is bringing back its much-anticipated live performances for audiences to enjoy.

The festivities begin on July 30 with “Proud Mary” — Rock & Roll Ladies featuring powerhouse vocalist Emilie Surtees and her band and continue on Aug. 20 with “Beautiful Vibration” — Colors of African Music showcasing the talents of award-winning vocal virtuoso Gino Sitson.

Beginning in 2020, Flushing Town Hall continuously delivered online arts and culture programs to audiences when New York City still had COVID-19 restrictions in place. In January 2021, the organization had presented 132 hours of online programming in the form of concerts, dance performances and cultural celebrations.

“We are excited to open our doors again!” Executive and Artistic Director Ellen Kodadek said. “New Yorkers are hungry for the return of live music and events, and we are delighted to bring outstanding artists to our venue who will deliver tons of great energy. We have planned our reopening carefully to maintain COVID safety measures for all who pass through our doors.”

New York City based group the Emilie Surtees Experience Band will delight audiences as FTH’s first in-person concert since COVID-19 in “Proud Mary” — Rock and Roll Ladies. The tribute concert will feature songs from female vocalists from 60s and 70s soul, R&B, pop and contemporary genres, including hits like “What’s Love Got to Do with It” by Tina Turner or Heart’s “If Looks Could Kill.”

The following month, FTH will welcome Cameroonian musician Gino Sitson to perform “Beautiful Vibration” – Colors of African Music, an “energetic combination of new sounds” featuring percussion, vocals and lyrical melodies. Accompanying Stitson’s vocals, body percussion and compositions will be acoustic guitarist and vocalist Marvin Sewell and Lonnie Plaxico on the double bass.

FTH is offering viewers both virtual and in-person tickets for both concerts. To ensure general safety and in honor of FTH’s 42nd anniversary, only 42 in-person tickets will be available for purchase. Both programs will be streamed live online and virtual ticket holders will receive the link and a reminder before the show.

Virtual tickets are $7 and $5 for members and 42 in-person tickets are $12 and $10 for members.

To learn more and to purchase tickets, visit flushingtownhall.org.