Long Island City newly completed luxury building is the tallest structure in Queens

Skyline Tower in Long Island City, looking west towards Midtown Manhattan from the top floor. (Photo courtesy of Field Condition)

The newly completed Skyline Tower in Long Island City is now the tallest building in Queens.

The project broke ground in 2017 and the final touches were made earlier this week, though residents began moving in February.

View of Skyline Tower on the Long Island City skyline from Roosevelt Island. Photo courtesy of Field Condition

The luxury apartment building is 67 stories high, located at 23-15 44th Dr. It surpassed the neighboring One Court Square as the tallest structure in the neighborhood. Excluding Manhattan, it is also the tallest building in any of the five boroughs. 

In May of 2019, Skyline Tower had 801 condos on the market. Now, only around 50 units are on the market. On average, units are sold for about $1.5 million.

Model residence inside Skyline Tower. (Photo courtesy of Field Condition)

Skyline Tower also includes a 77-foot indoor pool, a sauna, pet spa and private valet parking.

The building’s developers also bankrolled a $16 million accessible subway entrance in the main floor of the building, which opened in March of this year. The entrance connects to the nearby Court Square-23rd Street subway station.

Entrance to the Court Square-23rd Street E/M subway station’s Manhattan-bound platform. (Photo courtesy of Field Condition)

