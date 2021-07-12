Man killed in St. Albans drive-by shooting: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Queens detectives are searching for the drive-by killer who gunned down a 24-year-old man as he sat in his car on Sunday evening, July 11, according to authorities.

Dejuan Brown, 24, of Henderson Avenue took multiple bullets about his body as he sat inside a Nissan Maxima at the corner of 200th Street and 111th Avenue in Hollis at about 8:15 p.m. on Sunday.

According to police, the unknown shooter rode up to Brown’s vehicle inside a black SUV and opened fire. Within seconds, the shooter and vehicle sped away from the scene, heading southbound along 200th Street.

Officers from the 113th Precinct discovered the wounded Brown while responding to a 911 call about the shooting. EMS units rushed him to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police sources said that Brown was also affiliated with a local gang, and had 14 prior arrests. Detectives are now investigating the shooting as a possible gang-related homicide.

No arrests have been made in the case, cops said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.