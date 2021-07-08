NYPD Hate Crimes Unit searching for suspect in Jackson Heights slashing attack

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating an anti-gay assault in Jackson Heights early Tuesday morning, July 6.

A 34-year-old man got into a verbal dispute with an unidentified man just after 3 a.m. in front of 37-55 77th St., when he was suddenly slashed in the face with an unknown object causing a laceration on his left cheek, police said.

The assailant then shouted anti-gay statements at the victim before fleeing on foot in an unknown directions, according to the NYPD. EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to Elmhurst Hospital Center where he was listed in stable condition.

The assailant was seen on a surveillance camera and is described as a man of medium build with short lack hair and he was last seen wearing a white collared shirt, black pants, black shoes and he was carrying a black Adidas bag.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.