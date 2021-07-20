NYPD searching for suspect in attempted robbery of Astoria 7-Eleven

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria are searching for a man who was captured on surveillance video as he allegedly tried to rob a 7-Eleven on Northern Boulevard on Sunday, July 18.

The man entered the store at 34-17 Northern Blvd. around 6:30 a.m. and brandished a “cutting instrument,” according to police.

He then demanded money from the 39-year-old woman and when she refused to comply, the man fled into the 36th Street subway system. No property was removed and no injuries were reported, police said.

The man was dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt with dark pants and appeared to have a reflective face shield on his head, according to authorities.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.