Police looking for three women in two Corona store robberies

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights are looking for three women in connection with a robbery pattern at two Corona small businesses on the afternoon of Monday, July 12.

The first incident occurred just after 4 p.m. inside a Boost Mobile store, located at 103-19 39th Ave., when the trio entered and asked to see an iPhone SE valued at $500, police said.

An 18-year-old woman store employee retrieved the phone to show it to the women and one of them snatched it from the employee’s hand. The three fled on foot and the store employee was not injured, according to the NYPD.

Just 10 minute later, police say the three women entered a Fast Wireless store at 39-01 104th St. and began removing items without permission or authority. A 36-year-old male employee intervened by jumping over the counter and grabbing one of the suspects. A brief struggle ensued as the employee wrestled one of the women to the ground, according to police.

Two of them re-entered the store and menaced the employee who lost $40 and a pair of headphones in the melee, authorities said. The women fled on foot but not before they were captured by a surveillance camera.

All three are described by police as dark-skinned with braided hair. One was wearing a gray T-shirt with dark shorts and white sneakers, another wore dark Nike shots with an oversized swoosh logo and a dark sweatshirt. The third was clad in a dark, long-sleeved shirt and a black baseball cap nearing the Washington Nationals logo.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.