Police looking for two men in Woodside scooter theft

Police from the 108th Precinct are looking for two men who stole an expensive scooter from a Woodside delivery worker on Wednesday, July 14.

The two men were sharing an e-scooter as they approached the 41-year-old delivery man in front of a restaurant at 62-01 Woodside Ave. around 6:30 p.m.

The perpetrators can be seen on surveillance video as one dismounted the scooter and demanded the victim’s scooter, removed the victim’s helmet from the handlebars and threw it at the man before taking off on the victim’s scooter, according to the NYPD.

The victim was uninjured. The stolen red Yamaha scooter is valued at $4,000, police said.

The man who took the Yamaha scooter was allegedly wearing all black clothing with a hood, and the second suspect was wearing a light blue hoodie and shorts.

Police released surveillance video of the incident.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.