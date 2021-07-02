Police searching for two suspects who snatched a necklace from a woman in Jamaica

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police from the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica are looking for the occupants of a red Ford Explorer in connection with a grand larceny investigation.

On Sunday, June 13, at approximately 2:45 p.m., a man and woman pulled over near the intersection of Sutphin Boulevard and Tuskegee Airmen Way. A woman in the backseat of the vehicle called out to a 55-year-old woman, saying they had a gift for her, according to police.

The woman then placed a necklace around the victim’s neck and removed the necklace that the woman had been wearing. The victim’s 32-year-old son saw what occurred and confronted the two suspects, according to law enforcement.

As he tried to retrieve his mother’s necklace, the driver of the red Ford Explorer fled the scene northbound on Tuskegee Airmen Way, police said.

The incident was caught on video surveillance released by police.

The suspects were described as a light-skinned woman and a light-skinned man. The Ford Explorer had a temporary New Jersey license plate.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.