QNS Weekender: 11 things to do in Queens

As the weather begins to cool following this week’s heat wave, you can kick off your July 4 weekend with some fun activities around Queens.

Head to Citi Field for some fun amusement park attractions, camp under the stars at Fort Totten Park or let your kids find their inner thespian with the Show Stoppers Summer Musical Theatre program, which is back and in person at Queens Theatre.

For all this fun and more, check out these 11 things to do in Queens this weekend!

GET TESTED AND VACCINATED

Before doing anything in person, make sure to get tested for COVID-19 and register for a vaccine if eligible!

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the New York City Department of Health suggests getting tested often. Here are several places where you can get tested this weekend:

Enter your address and find a testing site near you at www1.nyc.gov/site/coronavirus/get-tested/covid-19-testing.page.

NYC Health + Hospitals offers several testing sites in Queens.

Eligible individuals can also get their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit vaccinefinder.nyc.gov to find a vaccination site near you.

FRIDAY, JULY 2

Queens Recreation Mobile Unit Pop-Up (St. Albans Park): This weekend, the Mobile Recreation Program is visiting St. Albans Park. Attendees will be able to participate in a variety of family friendly games and activities like chalk games, balls, crafts and more. Field House in St. Albans Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 11 a.m., July 2.

Seasonal Farmstand (Queens County Farm): The season everyone has been waiting for has arrived: farmstand season. From mid-May until the beginning of November, get fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers and herbs that grow at Queens County Farm. In May, the stand is selling asparagus, beet greens, rhubarb and spinach. Members get 10 percent off and EBT and FMNP benefits are accepted. Bring a reusable bag for a zero-waste experience. 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Floral Park. queensfarm.org. Free. Open Wednesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 2 to Nov. 7, 2021.

Citi Field Carnival (Citi Field): Head to Citi Field for this fun and festive carnival experience. Guests ages 17 and under must be accompanied by an adult. 123-01 Roosevelt Ave., Corona. dreamlandamusements.com. Check website for ticket prices. Open July 2 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and July 3-4 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

SATURDAY, JULY 3

Yoga on the Beach with Sonia (Rockaway Beach): Head to the beach for a relaxing yoga session. Led by yoga instructor Sonia, the session combines elements of meditation and movement. Participants are asked to bring sunscreen, a yoga mat, water, towel, yoga blocks and yoga strap. Beach 32 and the Boardwalk in Rockaway Beach. nycparks.gov. Free. 10 a.m., July 3.

Meet NYC’s Piping Plovers (Rockaway Beach): A team from NYC Parks will teach attendees about piping plovers, tiny shorebirds that fly over 700 miles to nest at Rockaway Beach every year. Then enjoy a family friendly, self-guided scavenger hunt, with prizes for all participants. Beach 17th Street and Boardwalk in Rockaway Beach. nycparks.gov. Free. 11 a.m., July 3.

Litter Ambassadors Saturday (Forest Park): As part of the Litter Ambassadors program, volunteers will help keep the picnic and barbecue areas of Forest Park clean in June. Litter Ambassadors will also distribute garbage bags and guide their neighbors in the proper ways of disposing trash. George Seuffert Bandshell in Forest Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 1 p.m., July 3.

The Floral Escape (Queens County Farm): The Floral Escape is a flower lover’s dream. Guests will get the opportunity to pose and take pictures with 15 blooming activations including “The Best Seat in the House,” “Petal to the Metal” and “Garden Vibes.” 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Floral Park. queensfarm.org. $20 for adults, $12 for children ages 2 to 12. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., July 3 to Aug. 1, 2021.

SUNDAY, JULY 4

Hike & Pick! (Forest Park): Come volunteer to take a hike and pick up litter on the Blue Trail in Forest Park. Equipment will be provided by the NYC Parks staff. Registration is required. Blue Trail Head in Forest Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 10 a.m., July 4.

Litter Ambassadors Sunday (Forest Park): As part of the Litter Ambassadors program, volunteers will help keep the picnic and barbecue areas of Forest Park clean in June. Litter Ambassadors will also distribute garbage bags and guide their neighbors in the proper ways of disposing trash. George Seuffert Bandshell in Forest Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 1 p.m., July 4.

Family Camping (Fort Totten): Join the Urban Park Rangers for this camping experience at Fort Totten this weekend. Look forward to a weekend of connecting with nature and disconnecting from the distractions of everyday life. Registration is required as space is limited. 423 Abbott Rd. in Fort Totten. nycparks.gov. Free. 6 p.m., July 4.

MONDAY, JULY 5

Show Stoppers (Queens Theater): The Show Stoppers Summer Musical Theatre program is back in person! Young actors will create and perform original “pocket-sized” musical plays in two weeks. The program is open to all kids and no prior performing arts experience is necessary. Space is limited. Registration required. 14 United Nations Ave. South, Flushing Meadows-Corona Park. queenstheatre.org. Check website for prices. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., July 5-16.

