Queens lawmaker to host second COVID-19 antibody testing event in Rockaway

As temperatures rise, COVID-19 restrictions ease, and vaccination numbers continue to go up in the city, Queens State Senator Joseph Addabbo is bringing a COVID-19 antibody testing event to the Rockaways later this month.

The Queens lawmaker is partnering with local medical facility Valhalla Medics and The Wave newspaper to bring the event to the community. It will take place on Friday, July 23, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and will be held outside of The Wave’s office, located at 438 Beach 129th St. in Rockaway Park.

“This testing event is a great way for vaccinated individuals to see if the COVID-19 antibodies are present in their system,” Addabbo said. “Even if you are fully vaccinated, it is important to still get tested for COVID.”

According to the CDC there is not yet enough evidence that shows how long the vaccines can protect people. Senator Addabbo said there is still a small chance that community members can contract the virus and spread it, potentially to someone who’s not vaccinated.

The test that will be given is a rapid IgG/IgM antibody test that can detect and differentiate between the presence of the short-term (IgM) and the long-term (IgG) antibodies. Patients will get their results after about a 10-minute wait and a nearly painless finger prick.

Senator Addabbo said it’s important for people to get the COVID-19 antibody test to know if they are protected.

“I had an antibody test before I was vaccinated and it showed no antibodies in my system,” Addabbo said. “But after I received both of my vaccine shots, I took the test again at the last testing event I held with Valhalla Medics, and I had the antibodies.”

Last June, Addabbo partnered with Valhalla Medics to bring the first antibody testing event in Broad Channel. More than 60 people came out to check and see if they have their COVID-19 antibodies.

According to the CDC, it’s essential to get tested for antibodies even after being vaccinated because it can 1) show antibodies from the COVID-19 vaccine; 2) determine if you had the virus in the past; and/or 3) show a current infection of COVID-19. Data has shown that even if an individual is vaccinated, there is a small chance that they can still contract COVID-19 and spread it to others.

For the free antibody testing event, no insurance is necessary to participate and anyone can register. Interested individuals can call Senator Addabbo’s office to secure a spot or just walk up to the testing location on the day of the event.

Valhalla Medics will be providing free giveaways for all those who go get the free antibody test.

Those who are interested in the testing and wish to register prior to the event can call Senator Addabbo’s office at 718-738-1111.