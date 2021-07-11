Victoria’s Secrets: Help me!

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

During the joyous July 4 holiday weekend, I took time to visit outlets where my newspapers are distributed. I was shocked to learn that some big box stores in the communities we serve have been rejecting our papers!

We are the community and so are they! If you are out and about and notice our community papers are missing, I’d be very grateful if you would tell the manager you want to pick them up in their store!

Ironically, the family- owned stores happily receive us. Make sure you thank and patronize them. After all, small businesses are the backbone of the community!

Giving back

On July 4, my new best friends Carol and Jerry Levin invited me to their spectacular home, which we recently featured in our Dan’s Papers Behind the Hedges magazine.

They are prolific philanthropists, having raised more than $1 billion for special causes.

I met them at the beautiful Hampton Synagogue in Westhampton Beach, where Carol serves as president under the leadership of the extraordinarily successful Rabbi Marc Schneier.

He just announced that the congregation’s newest project, a facility for children across the street from the synagogue, will have 36 windows created by the masterful glass artist, world recognized Chihuly.

Additionally, on Mill Road in front of the newly renovated building, Chihuly will create his first ever glass sculpture memorializing the Holocaust. The enormous installation will have a huge impact on Westhampton Beach! More to come!

The sun finally appeared in the afternoon and a glow of light lit up the Levins’ lush backyard for a benefit helping Our Place. It’s important mission is to help youth to prevent and recover from alcohol, drug and substance abuse!

My visit to Montauk

I was delighted to take the hour trip from Westhampton to Montauk to meet the members of the Montauk Chamber of Commerce who were sponsoring a gathering at the beautifully restored and spectacularly set Gurney’s Star Island Resort & Marina (formerly the Montauk Yacht Club).

It faces Lake Montauk and consists mostly of beautiful fishing boats lining the marina.

Upon arriving, I felt like I stepped into another world. The hotel has its own beach, three swimming pools and a restaurant on the deck facing the marina. There are even boats available to rent.

The chamber event was on the waterfront deck contiguous to the restaurant and the warm breezes from the lake made it a magical setting.

I had previously met chamber’s Board President Paul Monte, who has roots in Brooklyn, as did the famous Monte family who ran Gurney’s for decades. My friend Pat Condren from Bay Ridge and Westhampton walked down memory lane with Paul recalling with him the Monte family roots in Brooklyn.

At the chamber gathering was the very knowledgeable Michael Nenner, the general manager who oversees Gurney’s properties. I was thrilled to learn that he went to Queens College!

His new owners have restored and elegantly decorated the beloved properties. My favorite destination is Gurney’s Montauk Resort and Seawater Spa on the ocean. The spa is closed undergoing a complete makeover. I can’t wait for the late fall reopening!

I like to say that life for me is a giant spider web. As I was talking with some chamber members, Guy Schaefer came over and asked me, “Aren’t you Vicki Schneps from the Bethpage Credit Union Best of Long Island event?” He joyfully shared with me that he won the competition eight years in a row for his Skyway Pest Management company!

It was a joyous night of making many new friends — just what business gatherings are all about!

With grief

But there was sadness, too, as Robert Pozarycki, our cherished editor of amNewYork Metro and our Manhattan weekly papers, buried his beloved dad Robert. My deepest condolences to the Pozarycki family.