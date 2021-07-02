Weekly farm stand at Queens Borough Hall officially opens for summer season

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A much-anticipated weekly farm stand is now open for business at Queens Borough Hall.

Every Thursday from now until Nov. 4, borough residents can head to 120-55 Queens Blvd. to shop for fresh and locally grown produce. The seasonal farm stand is a collaboration between Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and Queens Farm.

Coming to you from Queens Borough Hall! 🌈 Say hi to our farmers at opening day of our newest #Farmstand, now open Thurs thru Nov 4th, 10a-3p at 120-55 Qns Blvd, #KewGardens. Big thanks for @QnsBPRichards for his support in connecting more NYers to fresh, healthy food.#nycfarm pic.twitter.com/aoAaRxks3s — Queens Farm (@queensfarm) July 1, 2021

Attendees to the farm stand’s grand opening received a packet of tomato seeds to grow at home.

Produce for all of the farm stands are locally grown on Queens Farm’s 47-acre site, which features over 200 varieties of fruits, vegetables, herbs and flowers. Patrons can also drop off food scraps to Borough Hall, which will be used for composting back at the farm.

The farm stand joins two others in Queens, including an onsite stand at Queens Farm in Floral Park and one in collaboration with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center’s “Axel” Building.

Fruits, veggies, herbs, flowers. You name it, we’ve got it at the first-ever Queens Borough Hall / @queensfarm Farm Stand! If you’re looking for fresh, locally-grown goodies come on down by 3pm. If you miss us today, don’t worry, the stand will be here every Thursday from 10-3. pic.twitter.com/Gtreo5QUUm — Queens Borough President Donovan Richards (@QnsBPRichards) July 1, 2021

The Queens Borough Hall weekly farm stand will be open from July 1 through Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Thursday, weather permitting.

Patrons can travel to the Queens Borough Hall stand via the E/F train, LIRR, three highways – Grand Central, Jackie Robinson and Van Wyck Parkways – and 16 nearby MTA bus stops.

Queens Farm accepts multiple forms of nutrition assistance programs such as SNAP/EBT benefits, WIC, FMNP Checks, Health Bucks Fresh Connect Checks along with cash, credit and debit cards at each location.