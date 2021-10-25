Arverne man busted for alleged attempted murder during a Rockaway Park robbery last January: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

An Arverne man was arrested Thursday, Oct. 21 and charged with attempted murder and other crimes for an armed robbery in Rockaway Park in January.

Jovan Young, 29, of Beach Channel Drive, was near the base of the Cross Bay Bridge on January 19 as a 64-year-old man got out of his car. Young allegedly approached the man and displayed a silver firearm while demanding his property, according to the NYPD.

Young forcibly removed the victim’s wallet which contained approximately $120 and fled on foot towards Beach 44th Street. The victim got back in his car and began to follow Young as he fled the location, police said.

Young allegedly turned and fired his weapon at the victim’s vehicle several times causing property damage to the car but no injuries, according to the NYPD.

The victim stopped following Young, who is currently awaiting arraignment on charges of attempted murder, robbery and criminal possession of a weapon.